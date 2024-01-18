Gluten Free
300 Level
Bayshore
-Section(s): 301
-Item(s):
---Beyond Beef Burger
---Hot Dogs
---Bun Option
---French Fries
Fry Box
-Section(s): 306
-Item(s):
---Hand-cut French Fries
---Poutine Gravy
---Sweet Potato Tots
Snack Shack
-Section(s): 308, 324
-Item(s):
---Rainbow Dip N Dots
---All Other Dip N Dots Flavors
---Butter Popcorn
PDQ
-Section(s): 316
-Item(s):
---French Fries
---BBQ Sauce
---Honey Mustard Sauce
---Sweet Siracha Sauce
Lolis
-Section(s): 321
-Item(s):
---Pork (Meat Only)
---Shredded Chicken (Meat Only)
---Ground Beef (Meat Only)
---Corn Tortilla
Papa Johns
-Section(s): 326
-Item(s):
---Gluten Free Crust Option
Carvery
-Section(s): 327
-Item(s):
---Steak (Meat Only)
---Bun option
---Kettle chips
Wicked Oak
-Section(s): 329
-Item(s):
---Kettle Chips
---Pulled Pork (Meat Only)
---Brisket (Meat Only)
---Sweet BBQ Sauce
---Apple BBQ Sauce
---Mango BBQ Sauce
---Guava BBQ Sauce
Dairy Free
Bayshore
-Section(s): 301
-Item(s):
---French Fries
Fry Box
-Section(s): 306
-Item(s):
---Hand-cut French Fries
---Poutine Gravy
---Sweet Potato Tots
Snack Shack
-Section(s): 308, 324
-Item(s):
---Rainbow Dip N Dots
PDQ
-Section(s): 316
-Item(s):
---French Fries
Lolis
-Section(s): 321
-Item(s):
---Pork (Meat Only)
---Shredded Chicken (Meat Only)
---Ground Beef (Meat Only)
Carvery
-Section(s): 327
-Item(s):
---Steak (Meat Only)
---Kettle chips
Wicked Oak
-Section(s): 329
-Item(s):
---Kettle Chips
---Pulled Pork (Meat Only)
---Brisket (Meat Only)
---Sweet BBQ Sauce
---Apple BBQ Sauce
---Mango BBQ Sauce
---Guava BBQ Sauce
Vegan
Bayshore
-Section(s): 301
-Item(s):
---Beyond Beef Burger
---French Fries
Fry Box
-Section(s): 306
-Item(s):
---Hand-cut French Fries
---Poutine Gravy
---Sweet Potato Tots
Snack Shack
-Section(s): 308, 324
-Item(s):
---Rainbow Dip N Dots
PDQ
-Section(s): 316
-Item(s):
---French Fries
Carvery
-Section(s): 327
-Item(s):
---Kettle chips
Wicked Oak
-Section(s): 329
-Item(s):
---Kettle Chips