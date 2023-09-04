SEA - FAQ - Right Accordion

Will the Seattle Kraken app store my credit card info?
No, the app will never directly store credit card information.
How can I ensure security?
All transmission of sensitive information such as login credentials is always done over a secure connection using established industry security best practices and workflows.
How will the app improve the parking experience?
For all events at Climate Pledge Arena, fans can book parking ahead of time. The app will:
- Display all parking lots available to event goers on a map with availability and pricing information.
- Allow fans to reserve before arrival to the arena in their chosen parking location.
- Allow fans to transfer or cancel their parking reservations if they will not be attending the event.
- Generate a parking pass that can be easily scanned at any of the aforementioned lots.
How can ticket holders access their free transit pass?
Seattle Kraken game tickets come with a free public transit pass to and from the arena on King County Metro buses or Water Taxis, Sound Transit buses or light rail trains, the Seattle Streetcar, or the Seattle Monorail.
All fans with tickets to a Seattle Kraken game will be able to generate their free public transit pass using the app. The pass generated will be shown to drivers or scanned in if used for the Monorail.