SEA - FAQ - Right Accordion

Studying Schultz

Early Forecast

uncharted philipp grubauer

third annual sports sampling camp with king county play equity coalition

gourde bjorkstarnd tolvanen line effectiveness

vince dunn signs four year contract

head coach dave hakstol extended through 2025 26 season

one roof foudation launches sustainability externship program

what is next for prospects after development camp

2023 nhl kraken free agency blog

kraken reward will borgen with new two year contract plus add forward pierre edouard bellemare

brian dumoulin kailer yamamoto speak with seattle media for first time

2023 dev camp scrimmage recap

dev camp diary 2023 zaccharya wisdom

dev camp diary 2023 strength and conditioning

dev camp diary 2023 jagger firkus ty nelson

dev camp diary 2023 logan morrison

35 players to hit the ice for third kraken development camp

Will the Seattle Kraken app store my credit card info?

No, the app will never directly store credit card information.

How can I ensure security?

All transmission of sensitive information such as login credentials is always done over a secure connection using established industry security best practices and workflows.

How will the app improve the parking experience?

For all events at Climate Pledge Arena, fans can book parking ahead of time. The app will:

  • Display all parking lots available to event goers on a map with availability and pricing information.
  • Allow fans to reserve before arrival to the arena in their chosen parking location.
  • Allow fans to transfer or cancel their parking reservations if they will not be attending the event.
  • Generate a parking pass that can be easily scanned at any of the aforementioned lots.

How can ticket holders access their free transit pass?

Seattle Kraken game tickets come with a free public transit pass to and from the arena on King County Metro buses or Water Taxis, Sound Transit buses or light rail trains, the Seattle Streetcar, or the Seattle Monorail.

All fans with tickets to a Seattle Kraken game will be able to generate their free public transit pass using the app. The pass generated will be shown to drivers or scanned in if used for the Monorail.