News Feed

Studying Schultz

Studying Schultz
Early Forecast

Early Forecast
uncharted philipp grubauer

Uncharted: Philipp Grubauer
third annual sports sampling camp with king county play equity coalition

Sports Smorgasbord
gourde bjorkstarnd tolvanen line effectiveness

What a Gourde Line!
vince dunn signs four year contract

It's Dunn!
head coach dave hakstol extended through 2025 26 season

Kraken Extend Hakstol Through 2025-26 Season
one roof foudation launches sustainability externship program

Students for Sustainability
what is next for prospects after development camp

The Next Steps
2023 nhl kraken free agency blog

2023 NHL Free Agency Blog
kraken reward will borgen with new two year contract plus add forward pierre edouard bellemare

Borgen Rising
brian dumoulin kailer yamamoto speak with seattle media for first time

Seattle Success Story
2023 dev camp scrimmage recap

They Shoot, They Score
dev camp diary 2023 zaccharya wisdom

Dev Camp Diary: "The Work Starts Now"
dev camp diary 2023 strength and conditioning

Dev Camp Diary: Taking Shape
dev camp diary 2023 jagger firkus ty nelson

Dev Camp Diary: Soaking it All In
dev camp diary 2023 logan morrison

Dev Camp Diary: Signed, Sealed, Delivered
35 players to hit the ice for third kraken development camp

Development and Dreams

SEA - FAQ - Left Accordion

What is the Seattle Kraken app, and why should I use it?

It is the official mobile app of the Seattle Kraken. A true "fans first" app, it provides several features that will make Seattle Kraken games and events at Climate Pledge Arena an incredible experience.

Features include:

  • GAME TICKETS: All game/event tickets are accessed using the app. There is full integration with Ticketmaster, allowing fans to buy, sell, and transfer tickets at the tap of a button. Tickets can also be added to device wallets, attached to lock screens, and brought up quickly for rapid entry to the arena.
  • LIVE GAME STATS: Follow Kraken games with our live stats that take you beyond the score.
  • TRANSIT PLANNING AND PASSES: The app is your digital transit pass, providing each Seattle Kraken ticket holder with a free ride to the game on buses, light rail, and ferries.
  • EVENT PARKING: Discover and reserve parking both close to the arena and the Westlake Monorail station for an easy return trip home.
  • EXCLUSIVE CONTENT: Get the latest news on both the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena - keeping you closest to the action.
  • MOBILE MERCHANDISE ORDERING: Order ahead and skip the line at The Lair!

How do I get started with the app?

The app can be downloaded on either iOS or Android devices for free.

How can I manage my tickets using the app?

The mobile app integrates with Ticketmaster so fans can manage their season tickets and single event tickets, with all the confidence they would expect if they were using Ticketmaster directly. Fans can also use the app to enter events at Climate Pledge Arena by scanning their digital ticket.

Ticketmaster integration includes a dashboard that can be used to manage season or single event tickets. Fans can also re-list their tickets on the Ticketmaster resale market from within the app, which will allow Seattle Kraken fans on the season ticket waitlist the first opportunity to purchase. Fans who choose to re-list their tickets can feel safe in knowing Kraken fans will be in the stands instead of rival fans.

Before entry to the arena, fans can optionally save their tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay.

Finally, fans can use the Seattle Kraken app to do every function for any event at Climate Pledge Arena - not just Seattle Kraken events.

What type of content will be available in the app?

Designed to provide unique updates for fans, the content in the app will help fans gather insights into players, the game, and upcoming artists. More specifically, fans can expect:

  • Exclusive game analysis - pre-game analysis, line-ups, in-game highlights, updates on player statuses, and post-game summaries
  • Live game stats - look beyond the score
  • No-delay radio feed - tune in to KJR's radio broadcast of the game while in your seat at Climate Pledge Arena
  • Team information - get to know the players for the Seattle Kraken and stay up-to-date on all news and statistics
  • Event announcements - be the first to know about new concerts and other events coming to Climate Pledge Arena