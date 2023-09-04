SEA - FAQ - Left Accordion

What is the Seattle Kraken app, and why should I use it?
It is the official mobile app of the Seattle Kraken. A true "fans first" app, it provides several features that will make Seattle Kraken games and events at Climate Pledge Arena an incredible experience.
Features include:
- GAME TICKETS: All game/event tickets are accessed using the app. There is full integration with Ticketmaster, allowing fans to buy, sell, and transfer tickets at the tap of a button. Tickets can also be added to device wallets, attached to lock screens, and brought up quickly for rapid entry to the arena.
- LIVE GAME STATS: Follow Kraken games with our live stats that take you beyond the score.
- TRANSIT PLANNING AND PASSES: The app is your digital transit pass, providing each Seattle Kraken ticket holder with a free ride to the game on buses, light rail, and ferries.
- EVENT PARKING: Discover and reserve parking both close to the arena and the Westlake Monorail station for an easy return trip home.
- EXCLUSIVE CONTENT: Get the latest news on both the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena - keeping you closest to the action.
- MOBILE MERCHANDISE ORDERING: Order ahead and skip the line at The Lair!
How do I get started with the app?
How can I manage my tickets using the app?
The mobile app integrates with Ticketmaster so fans can manage their season tickets and single event tickets, with all the confidence they would expect if they were using Ticketmaster directly. Fans can also use the app to enter events at Climate Pledge Arena by scanning their digital ticket.
Ticketmaster integration includes a dashboard that can be used to manage season or single event tickets. Fans can also re-list their tickets on the Ticketmaster resale market from within the app, which will allow Seattle Kraken fans on the season ticket waitlist the first opportunity to purchase. Fans who choose to re-list their tickets can feel safe in knowing Kraken fans will be in the stands instead of rival fans.
Before entry to the arena, fans can optionally save their tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay.
Finally, fans can use the Seattle Kraken app to do every function for any event at Climate Pledge Arena - not just Seattle Kraken events.
What type of content will be available in the app?
Designed to provide unique updates for fans, the content in the app will help fans gather insights into players, the game, and upcoming artists. More specifically, fans can expect:
- Exclusive game analysis - pre-game analysis, line-ups, in-game highlights, updates on player statuses, and post-game summaries
- Live game stats - look beyond the score
- No-delay radio feed - tune in to KJR's radio broadcast of the game while in your seat at Climate Pledge Arena
- Team information - get to know the players for the Seattle Kraken and stay up-to-date on all news and statistics
- Event announcements - be the first to know about new concerts and other events coming to Climate Pledge Arena