SEA - FAQ - Left Accordion

The mobile app integrates with Ticketmaster so fans can manage their season tickets and single event tickets, with all the confidence they would expect if they were using Ticketmaster directly. Fans can also use the app to enter events at Climate Pledge Arena by scanning their digital ticket.

Ticketmaster integration includes a dashboard that can be used to manage season or single event tickets. Fans can also re-list their tickets on the Ticketmaster resale market from within the app, which will allow Seattle Kraken fans on the season ticket waitlist the first opportunity to purchase. Fans who choose to re-list their tickets can feel safe in knowing Kraken fans will be in the stands instead of rival fans.

Before entry to the arena, fans can optionally save their tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay.

Finally, fans can use the Seattle Kraken app to do every function for any event at Climate Pledge Arena - not just Seattle Kraken events.