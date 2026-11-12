From Tahoe slopes to Kraken hockey

From the Kraken’s inaugural season to helping families discover hockey, Jake Silva has found a rewarding career in membership sales.

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By Jayd Serdy /
@jaayddd nhl.com/kraken

When Jake Silva joined the Kraken in 2021, the organization was preparing for its inaugural season, and his first weeks on the job offered a firsthand look at what it meant to build a new NHL franchise.

Five years later, the senior account executive in membership sales has experienced that growth from several different perspectives, moving from inside sales to account executive roles while helping introduce fans to the Kraken and the sport of hockey.

His journey to Seattle began in Northern California, where he grew up between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe. Interested in sports from an early age, he eventually found his way to Washington State University, where he studied sports management and spent four years building ties to the Pacific Northwest.

He also met his wife while attending Washington State, establishing personal ties to the region before beginning his professional career.

After graduating in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted his plans. A position he expected to take in Spokane fell through, leaving him to reconsider his next steps. Instead of immediately finding his way into the operational side of sports, he spent several months in North Carolina working in door-to-door pest control sales.

The experience helped him discover an interest in sales and the persistence required to succeed in the field.

“I ended up finding some enjoyment in the sales aspect and realized I had a little bit of the ability to kind of grind it out,” he said.

That realization eventually led him back to the Pacific Northwest and an opportunity with the Kraken.

He joined the Kraken inside sales team just as the inaugural season was getting underway, experiencing the excitement and uncertainty of launching a new franchise firsthand.

“It was basically right when the season started,” he said. “My first two weeks on the job were basically the beginning of the season.”

The early days brought plenty of opportunities to learn, and as the organization developed, so did his role. He moved into account executive positions, eventually becoming part of the membership sales team, where his primary responsibility is introducing new fans and businesses to the Kraken experience.

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For him, the position is about more than helping someone purchase tickets.

The sales team works with prospective members to understand what they want out of attending games, whether that means finding opportunities for families to spend time together or helping companies create experiences for employees and clients.

The team also introduces fans to the different membership options available, helping them find the experience that best fits their needs before transitioning them to the service team.

At the center of that process is the opportunity to create lasting connections through hockey.

“It’s a lot more than that for a lot of people,” he said. “We’re the bridge to get people to understand the benefits of a shared experience with your family.”

That perspective has become particularly meaningful throughout his five years with the organization. One of the most rewarding parts of the job has been watching families gradually discover hockey and develop a connection to the Kraken. He recalled working with families who initially attended only one or two games each season, sometimes with little familiarity with the sport.

Over time, those experiences helped introduce their children to hockey, creating an interest that extended beyond attending games. Some families eventually began bringing their children to more games, while others saw their kids join junior hockey programs and develop their own passion for playing.

For those families, the transition from occasional attendees to regular members happened gradually.

“They go to five or six games, and then the following year they’re ready to make that jump to a 22-game half-season plan,” he said.

Seeing that progression has been especially rewarding for someone who has been with the organization long enough to witness those relationships develop.

“When I met them, they didn’t even know what the sport was,” he said.

Helping families discover hockey and create memories together has become one of the most meaningful parts of his work. Those experiences also reflect the broader growth of the Kraken and the opportunities the organization has created for fans.

During the team’s first few seasons, demand for tickets meant that season memberships were often the primary way for fans to attend games. As the organization has grown, however, it has introduced additional options, including group opportunities and family bundles, giving more people different ways to experience Kraken hockey.

For Silva, being able to see that evolution has been one of the most rewarding parts of his time with the organization. He has experienced the changes firsthand, from checking vaccination cards during the inaugural season to helping support new opportunities for fans to attend games.

Looking back, he is proud of the growth he has experienced professionally and the opportunity to contribute in different ways.

“Just being able to stick it out over the five years and being able to grow into multiple different roles,” he said.

That willingness to contribute wherever needed also reflects the work ethic he developed growing up. His father offered a piece of advice that has stayed with him throughout his career: No matter what someone does, they should take pride in doing it well. The lesson was simple, but it has helped shape how he approaches his responsibilities and the people he works alongside.

His father would tell him that even if he were “shoveling rocks,” he should make sure they were in good piles. Whatever the task, the expectation was to work hard, be a good teammate and take pride in the effort. That mentality has carried into his work with the Kraken, where he sees his role as part of a larger organization working toward shared goals.

Although membership sales are not directly involved in every community initiative, he understands how the team’s efforts help support the work of other departments, including the One Roof Foundation.

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Knowing that his work contributes to those broader efforts gives the position additional meaning.

“It’s very rewarding to know that my efforts on a day-to-day basis are helping support that,” he said.

Outside of work, Silva enjoys spending time outdoors, a passion that developed growing up in Northern California. He spent much of his childhood involved in the Boy Scouts and enjoying the outdoors, particularly around Lake Tahoe.

Those experiences helped establish an appreciation for the Pacific Northwest, where he now enjoys skiing and snowboarding during the winter and finding opportunities to spend time near the water during the summer. His connection to the outdoors has remained a constant throughout his life, even as his professional responsibilities have evolved.

After five years with the Kraken, Silva has experienced the organization from its earliest days through a period of continued growth.

His career has developed alongside the team, giving him opportunities to take on new responsibilities while helping create experiences for fans who are discovering the Kraken for the first time. For him, the most rewarding part of that journey is knowing that those experiences can extend far beyond a single game.

Whether helping a family find its way into hockey or supporting the organization’s broader efforts in the community, he sees his work as one part of something bigger.

And after watching the Kraken grow from their inaugural season, he is proud to have played a role in creating more opportunities for fans to become part of the team’s story.

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