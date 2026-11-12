From Tahoe slopes to Kraken hockey

For him, the position is about more than helping someone purchase tickets.

The sales team works with prospective members to understand what they want out of attending games, whether that means finding opportunities for families to spend time together or helping companies create experiences for employees and clients.

The team also introduces fans to the different membership options available, helping them find the experience that best fits their needs before transitioning them to the service team.

At the center of that process is the opportunity to create lasting connections through hockey.

“It’s a lot more than that for a lot of people,” he said. “We’re the bridge to get people to understand the benefits of a shared experience with your family.”

That perspective has become particularly meaningful throughout his five years with the organization. One of the most rewarding parts of the job has been watching families gradually discover hockey and develop a connection to the Kraken. He recalled working with families who initially attended only one or two games each season, sometimes with little familiarity with the sport.

Over time, those experiences helped introduce their children to hockey, creating an interest that extended beyond attending games. Some families eventually began bringing their children to more games, while others saw their kids join junior hockey programs and develop their own passion for playing.

For those families, the transition from occasional attendees to regular members happened gradually.

“They go to five or six games, and then the following year they’re ready to make that jump to a 22-game half-season plan,” he said.

Seeing that progression has been especially rewarding for someone who has been with the organization long enough to witness those relationships develop.

“When I met them, they didn’t even know what the sport was,” he said.

Helping families discover hockey and create memories together has become one of the most meaningful parts of his work. Those experiences also reflect the broader growth of the Kraken and the opportunities the organization has created for fans.

During the team’s first few seasons, demand for tickets meant that season memberships were often the primary way for fans to attend games. As the organization has grown, however, it has introduced additional options, including group opportunities and family bundles, giving more people different ways to experience Kraken hockey.

For Silva, being able to see that evolution has been one of the most rewarding parts of his time with the organization. He has experienced the changes firsthand, from checking vaccination cards during the inaugural season to helping support new opportunities for fans to attend games.

Looking back, he is proud of the growth he has experienced professionally and the opportunity to contribute in different ways.

“Just being able to stick it out over the five years and being able to grow into multiple different roles,” he said.

That willingness to contribute wherever needed also reflects the work ethic he developed growing up. His father offered a piece of advice that has stayed with him throughout his career: No matter what someone does, they should take pride in doing it well. The lesson was simple, but it has helped shape how he approaches his responsibilities and the people he works alongside.

His father would tell him that even if he were “shoveling rocks,” he should make sure they were in good piles. Whatever the task, the expectation was to work hard, be a good teammate and take pride in the effort. That mentality has carried into his work with the Kraken, where he sees his role as part of a larger organization working toward shared goals.

Although membership sales are not directly involved in every community initiative, he understands how the team’s efforts help support the work of other departments, including the One Roof Foundation.