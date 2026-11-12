From Tahoe slopes to Kraken hockey

When Jake Silva joined the Kraken in 2021, the organization was preparing for its inaugural season, and his first weeks on the job offered a firsthand look at what it meant to build a new NHL franchise.
Five years later, the senior account executive in membership sales has experienced that growth from several different perspectives, moving from inside sales to account executive roles while helping introduce fans to the Kraken and the sport of hockey.
His journey to Seattle began in Northern California, where he grew up between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe. Interested in sports from an early age, he eventually found his way to Washington State University, where he studied sports management and spent four years building ties to the Pacific Northwest.
He also met his wife while attending Washington State, establishing personal ties to the region before beginning his professional career.
After graduating in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted his plans. A position he expected to take in Spokane fell through, leaving him to reconsider his next steps. Instead of immediately finding his way into the operational side of sports, he spent several months in North Carolina working in door-to-door pest control sales.
The experience helped him discover an interest in sales and the persistence required to succeed in the field.
“I ended up finding some enjoyment in the sales aspect and realized I had a little bit of the ability to kind of grind it out,” he said.
That realization eventually led him back to the Pacific Northwest and an opportunity with the Kraken.
He joined the Kraken inside sales team just as the inaugural season was getting underway, experiencing the excitement and uncertainty of launching a new franchise firsthand.
“It was basically right when the season started,” he said. “My first two weeks on the job were basically the beginning of the season.”
The early days brought plenty of opportunities to learn, and as the organization developed, so did his role. He moved into account executive positions, eventually becoming part of the membership sales team, where his primary responsibility is introducing new fans and businesses to the Kraken experience.