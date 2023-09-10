sea-where-to-watch-seattle

BallardFuel Sports Grill8037 15th Ave. NW
RavennaDuchess Bar and Social Club2827 NE 55th St.
BelltownTrade Winds Tavern2505 2nd Ave., Suite 105
RooseveltThe Westy Roosevelt1215 NE 65th St.
Capitol HillThe Roanoke2409 10th Ave. E
KJ's bar1703 E Olive Way
Queen AnneOzzie's105 W Mercer St.
Queen Anne Beerhall203 W Thomas St.
GreenwoodThe Angry Beaver8412 Greenwood Ave. N
University DistrictEarl's On The Ave4333 University Way NE
FremontLTD Bar & Grill309 N 36th St.
Petoskey's Sports Bar125 North 36 St.
WallingfordThe Octopus Bar2121 N 45th St.
The Attic4226 W Madison St.
West SeattleAdmiral Pub2306 California Ave. SW
Benbow Room4210 SW Admiral Way, Suite A
Northgate32 Bar & Grill10601 5th Ave NE
Phinney RidgeThe Barking Dog Alehouse705 NW 70th St.