sea-training-stucky

What to Know: This is a feel-good story. Joins the Kraken from just up I-5 in Everett, where he has served as the WHL Everett Silvertips equipment since 2003 when the franchise was founded. Also stops in the AHL (1999-2003 for Cincinnati Mighty Ducks, affiliate for both Anaheim Ducks and Detroit Red Wings), International Hockey League (Indianapolis Ice, 1996-1999) and Central Hockey League (Memphis RiverKings, 1995-96).

Fun Facts: Grew up in Burien, south of Seattle. Started his hockey odyssey as a stick boy for the Seattle Thunderbirds in the late 1980s and worked as a game day assistant for the Tacoma Rockets.