sea-training-stierwalt

What to Know: Joins Jeff Camelio's staff after serving as head equipment trainer for AHL Milwaukee Admirals since 2014-15 and earlier seasons as assistant. Also worked in now defunct International Hockey League with Flint, MI, franchise. Took on quite the change-of-pace year to be equipment manager for Medvescak Zagreb of Russia's Kontinental Hockey League.

Fun Facts: Got his start filling water bottles and then as stick boy with West Coast Hockey League team in Bakersfiled, CA. He volunteered for his home single-A minor league baseball team too. Moving back to the West with his wife, Krysta, 2-year-old son and two dogs.