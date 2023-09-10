sea-training-rogers

What to Know: Moves to Seattle from Penn State NCAA Division I hockey program, where he serve as head trainer since June 2012. Has experience launching a new team and designing athletic training spaces, as Penn State became a D-I program for the 2012-13 season. Has worked on athletic trainer staff for University of Nebraska football and NFL's Chicago Bears. Traveled to Seattle for both programs to face UW and the Seahawks. Spent first three post-undergrad years as assistant with Michigan State, an alma mater he shares with Kraken head trainer Mike Booi.

Fun Facts: Looks forward to kayaking in the Pacific Northwest. When he has downtime, likes to cook: "My friends [in State College, PA] will miss my cooking."