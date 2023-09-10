sea-training-roberts

What to Know: Played 21 NHL seasons for six teams, including two with GM Ron Francis in Carolina. Those Carolina seasons were during Roberts' comeback from a severe neck injury that nearly forced him to retire at age 30. When two neck surgeries didn't address the pain, Roberts sought cutting-edge care with doctors, therapists, strength coaches and nutritionists. He went on the play 12 more years. He won a Stanley Cup with Calgary in this third NHL season. Three-time all-star notched 438 goals and 472 assists in 1,224 regular-season games, plus 93 points (31 G, 62 A) in 130 playoff games.

Fun Facts: Known as hockey's most prominent sports performance expert, he trains and develops players and prospects at "Gary Roberts High Performance Centre" in Toronto. He works with a wide range of NHL stars and prospects. Exclusive team agreement with Kraken to work with NHLers and young players, plus consult on building the Kraken training facilities and nutrition programs. Roberts will continue training other players during summers.