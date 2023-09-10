News Feed

Studying Schultz

Studying Schultz
Early Forecast

Early Forecast
uncharted philipp grubauer

Uncharted: Philipp Grubauer
third annual sports sampling camp with king county play equity coalition

Sports Smorgasbord
gourde bjorkstarnd tolvanen line effectiveness

What a Gourde Line!
vince dunn signs four year contract

It's Dunn!
head coach dave hakstol extended through 2025 26 season

Kraken Extend Hakstol Through 2025-26 Season
one roof foudation launches sustainability externship program

Students for Sustainability
what is next for prospects after development camp

The Next Steps
2023 nhl kraken free agency blog

2023 NHL Free Agency Blog
kraken reward will borgen with new two year contract plus add forward pierre edouard bellemare

Borgen Rising
brian dumoulin kailer yamamoto speak with seattle media for first time

Seattle Success Story
2023 dev camp scrimmage recap

They Shoot, They Score
dev camp diary 2023 zaccharya wisdom

Dev Camp Diary: "The Work Starts Now"
dev camp diary 2023 strength and conditioning

Dev Camp Diary: Taking Shape
dev camp diary 2023 jagger firkus ty nelson

Dev Camp Diary: Soaking it All In
dev camp diary 2023 logan morrison

Dev Camp Diary: Signed, Sealed, Delivered
35 players to hit the ice for third kraken development camp

Development and Dreams

sea-training-roberts

See Gary's Bio

What to Know: Played 21 NHL seasons for six teams, including two with GM Ron Francis in Carolina. Those Carolina seasons were during Roberts' comeback from a severe neck injury that nearly forced him to retire at age 30. When two neck surgeries didn't address the pain, Roberts sought cutting-edge care with doctors, therapists, strength coaches and nutritionists. He went on the play 12 more years. He won a Stanley Cup with Calgary in this third NHL season. Three-time all-star notched 438 goals and 472 assists in 1,224 regular-season games, plus 93 points (31 G, 62 A) in 130 playoff games.

Fun Facts: Known as hockey's most prominent sports performance expert, he trains and develops players and prospects at "Gary Roberts High Performance Centre" in Toronto. He works with a wide range of NHL stars and prospects. Exclusive team agreement with Kraken to work with NHLers and young players, plus consult on building the Kraken training facilities and nutrition programs. Roberts will continue training other players during summers.