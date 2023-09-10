sea-training-jensen

What to Know: Joins the Kraken from Eisbaren Hockey Club Berlin, where he served as head of strength and conditioning for four years. Designed programs for pro league players and U20 academy (the latter was challenging at first because younger players spoke no English). Recruited by Los Angeles Kings from Germany in part because of his capability to learn new languages. He speaks fluent Russian, Ukrainian, English and now German. Previous roles with Michigan Tech (football and basketball) and BYU (football).

Fun Facts: Learned to speak Ukrainian on his two-year Mormon mission. Looks forward to the steelhead run and hunting in Pacific Northwest. He and wife, Brooke, have three boys (8, 4 and 2).