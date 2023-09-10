sea-training-harding

What to Know: Becomes part of Mike Booi's staff following two seasons with AHL Iowa Wild. Previous positions include resident athletic trainer for 2019 NCAA national champion University of Minnesota-Duluth men's hockey team. Also graduate assistant trainer with University of Minnesota Big 10 baseball team. Earned master's degree in sport and exercise science while at Minnesota.

Fun Facts: Has served as athletic trainer for USA Hockey development programs, plus similar role with USA Baseball for U18 team during preparation for gold medal run at 2018 Pan American Games.