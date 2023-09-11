sea-training-camelio

What to Know: Pronounced "Cah-MEE-lee-oh." Camelio comes into his first head equipment manager position for an NHL team with 15 seasons and 1,700 professional games as assistant trainer in Nashville. First trainer job with ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays at age 21, next stop Bridgeport of AHL. When expansion Nashville joined the NHL in 1998-99, Pete Rogers was named equipment manager and invited Camelio to the Predators inaugural training camp as an assistant before starting his ECHL job, so won't be first time Kraken trainer has been involved with birth of an NHL team.

Fun Facts: His parents would take him to watch Rochester of the American Hockey League, and he'd hang over the rail, asking the equipment guys for sticks and tape. He got to know equipment manager Rogers and became a stick boy, then an assistant at age 14.