sea-training-brookreson

What to Know: Nate Brookreson joined the Seattle Kraken as the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach in November of 2020. In his role, Nate will be tasked with developing a strategic process for the performance training and monitoring processes implemented with the team. Prior to joining the Kraken, Nate was the Assistant AD of S&C for Olympic Sports at North Carolina State University, where he supervised the Strength and Conditioning and Sport Science delivery for over 500 student-athletes. Prior to NC State, Nate worked in a director role at the University of Memphis and Eastern Washington University. He graduated with undergraduate degree in Exercise Science from Central Washington University, where he was a member of the football team and included on the 2000-10 All-Decade Team, and his received his Masters degree from Eastern Washington University. He is a certified strength and conditioning coach (CSCS) through the National Strength and Conditioning Association. He is married to Kelsey and has two boys, Brock and Blaise.

Fun Fact: Nate and Kelsey met while in high school and both attended Central Washington as student-athletes. Both Kelsey's parents and Nate's father live in the state of Washington, as well as all their siblings.