sea-training-booi

What to Know: Worked his way up through three tiers of professional hockey, spending time in both the ECHL and AHL before finally arriving at the NHL. Spent three seasons as an assistant with the Capitals in D.C. before joining the Kraken for his first NHL head athletic trainer position. Also an experienced football athletic trainer in the B1G, SEC and NFL.

Fun Facts: Grew up playing hockey in Michigan. During his traditional summer day as a Cup winner in 2018, he chose to go to his hometown where he and his wife Laura took their 18-month old daughter for her first-ever dish of ice cream. The dish? The Stanley Cup. The ice cream? From the local Dairy Queen. The very same one where Booi worked his first-ever job. Laura is a Portland, OR, native.