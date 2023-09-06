SEA-Store-FAQ-Right Accordion

News Feed

What COVID-19 safety and cleaning procedures are in place?

All employees and guests are required to wear face coverings. When inside the store, all guests should keep a 6ft distance between themselves other guests. Enhanced cleaning procedures have been established as well as the following details:

  • Night electrostatic spray disinfectant of all touchable surfaces
  • 100% of guests and team members will be provided masks 
  • Decreased capacity for social distancing
  • Team members trained on promoting social distancing 
  • Touchless temperature check stations that will scan your forehead and read your temperature within 1 minute
  • Increased supply of hand sanitizer and wipes at key touchpoints

What is the return policy for curbside pickup?

All regular priced items purchased may be returned or exchanged within 30 days as along as the item is unworn and all original tagging is still attached to the garment.

What's the difference between authentic and replica?

Authentic jerseys are made by Adidas and are the retail version of the Seattle Kraken Player's on-ice uniforms, which include the fight strap and twill letters and names. These jerseys are made in unisex sizing and are meant to be loose fitting.

Replica jerseys are made by Fanatics and are made from different material than the Player on-ice version. They do not include the fight strap and have printed letters and names. Replica jerseys come in men's and women's fits for those fans that want a tailored jersey sizing.

How do they fit?

Authentic jerseys are made oversized to accommodate the padding players wear on ice.

  • If you are looking for an oversized fit (sweatshirt and overall bigger): go with your normal apparel size
  • If you are looking for a regular fit (t-shirt underneath): size down one sizes from your normal apparel size
  • If you are looking for a tailored fit: size down two sizes - this will not tailor the waist just make the length and overall body smaller

Replica jerseys are made to be more tailored to your body since they do not try to accommodate the padding worn by players. It is recommended to wear your normal size and it will be slightly loose but still tailored to fit.

Which players can I get crested/customized?

All players that are on the Seattle Kraken team are available to be crested. Players from other teams, even retired or currently playing, cannot be crested on Seattle Kraken jerseys. If we do not currently have any specific players on the shelf for you to purchase, whether it is size or specific player, the team stores will have heat presses on site to accommodate those requests. See here for team roster.