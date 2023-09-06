SEA-Store-FAQ-Right Accordion

Authentic jerseys are made by Adidas and are the retail version of the Seattle Kraken Player's on-ice uniforms, which include the fight strap and twill letters and names. These jerseys are made in unisex sizing and are meant to be loose fitting.

Replica jerseys are made by Fanatics and are made from different material than the Player on-ice version. They do not include the fight strap and have printed letters and names. Replica jerseys come in men's and women's fits for those fans that want a tailored jersey sizing.