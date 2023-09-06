News Feed

Studying Schultz

Early Forecast

uncharted philipp grubauer

Uncharted: Philipp Grubauer
third annual sports sampling camp with king county play equity coalition

Sports Smorgasbord
gourde bjorkstarnd tolvanen line effectiveness

What a Gourde Line!
vince dunn signs four year contract

It's Dunn!
head coach dave hakstol extended through 2025 26 season

Kraken Extend Hakstol Through 2025-26 Season
one roof foudation launches sustainability externship program

Students for Sustainability
what is next for prospects after development camp

The Next Steps
2023 nhl kraken free agency blog

2023 NHL Free Agency Blog
kraken reward will borgen with new two year contract plus add forward pierre edouard bellemare

Borgen Rising
brian dumoulin kailer yamamoto speak with seattle media for first time

Seattle Success Story
2023 dev camp scrimmage recap

They Shoot, They Score
dev camp diary 2023 zaccharya wisdom

Dev Camp Diary: "The Work Starts Now"
dev camp diary 2023 strength and conditioning

Dev Camp Diary: Taking Shape
dev camp diary 2023 jagger firkus ty nelson

Dev Camp Diary: Soaking it All In
dev camp diary 2023 logan morrison

Dev Camp Diary: Signed, Sealed, Delivered
35 players to hit the ice for third kraken development camp

Development and Dreams

SEA-Store-FAQ-Left Accordion

How do I contact the stores?

General Information & Inquiries: about the team stores, please call us at 888-316-0714 or email us at [email protected].

Where are the stores located?

The Lair at Climate Pledge Arena:
334 1st Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Use Entry 1 - located off of 1st Ave N.

Kraken Community Iceplex:
10601 5th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Located on the Upper Level.

Bellevue Square Mall:
575 Bellevue Square
Bellevue, WA 98004

Located on Level 2, next to MAC Cosmetics.

What are the hours of operation?

The Lair at Climate Pledge Arena
Days with No Events: 11am - 6pm
Kraken Game Days: 11am - 2 hours prior to doors

View Climate Pledge Arena Event Calendar

Kraken Community Iceplex - hours may vary depending on events/tournaments
Sunday: 9:00am - 9:00pm 
Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm 
Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm 
Thursday: 9:00am - :00pm 
Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm 
Saturday: 9:00am - 9:00pm 

Bellevue Square Mall
Sunday: 10:00am - 9:00pm 
Monday: 10:00am - 9:00pm
Tuesday: 10:00am - 9:00pm
Wednesday: 10:00am - 9:00pm
Thursday: 10:00am - 9:00pm
Friday: 10:00am - 9:00pm
Saturday: 10:00am - 9:00pm

Where should I park?

Kraken Community Iceplex
Main Parking on Eastside of Kraken Community Iceplex at 5th Ave NE & 106th Ave.

For more details about transportation to Kraken Community Iceplex, please click here.

Bellevue Square Mall
Free parking is available at Bellevue Square in three main areas, covered for your comfort and within close distance to the mall entrances. Bellevue Square offers paid valet services on Level 1 of the North East Garage as well. The Bellevue Collection has also installed ChargePoint® networked electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the parking garage.

For more details about parking at The Bellevue Collection, please click here.

What products are available for purchase?

All Team Store locations will have wide assortments of the newest Seattle Kraken merchandise in the city. You'll find products for everyone on your fan list - t-shirts, sweatshirts, soft shell jackets, golf shirts, hats, backpacks, pet gear, and so much more. We have you covered!