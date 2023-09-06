SEA-Store-FAQ-Left Accordion

How do I contact the stores?
General Information & Inquiries: about the team stores, please call us at 888-316-0714 or email us at [email protected].
Where are the stores located?
The Lair at Climate Pledge Arena:
334 1st Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Use Entry 1 - located off of 1st Ave N.
Kraken Community Iceplex:
10601 5th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Located on the Upper Level.
Bellevue Square Mall:
575 Bellevue Square
Bellevue, WA 98004
Located on Level 2, next to MAC Cosmetics.
What are the hours of operation?
The Lair at Climate Pledge Arena
Days with No Events: 11am - 6pm
Kraken Game Days: 11am - 2 hours prior to doors
View Climate Pledge Arena Event Calendar
Kraken Community Iceplex - hours may vary depending on events/tournaments
Sunday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Monday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Tuesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Wednesday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Thursday: 9:00am - :00pm
Friday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Saturday: 9:00am - 9:00pm
Bellevue Square Mall
Sunday: 10:00am - 9:00pm
Monday: 10:00am - 9:00pm
Tuesday: 10:00am - 9:00pm
Wednesday: 10:00am - 9:00pm
Thursday: 10:00am - 9:00pm
Friday: 10:00am - 9:00pm
Saturday: 10:00am - 9:00pm
Where should I park?
Kraken Community Iceplex
Main Parking on Eastside of Kraken Community Iceplex at 5th Ave NE & 106th Ave.
For more details about transportation to Kraken Community Iceplex, please click here.
Bellevue Square Mall
Free parking is available at Bellevue Square in three main areas, covered for your comfort and within close distance to the mall entrances. Bellevue Square offers paid valet services on Level 1 of the North East Garage as well. The Bellevue Collection has also installed ChargePoint® networked electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the parking garage.
For more details about parking at The Bellevue Collection, please click here.
What products are available for purchase?
All Team Store locations will have wide assortments of the newest Seattle Kraken merchandise in the city. You'll find products for everyone on your fan list - t-shirts, sweatshirts, soft shell jackets, golf shirts, hats, backpacks, pet gear, and so much more. We have you covered!