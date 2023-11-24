SEA - Sea Sleigh

During the month of December 2022, representatives of Seattle Hockey Partners LLC ("SHP") will be handing out the Kraken Sea Sleigh prizes listed below (each, a "Prize") at various locations in the greater Seattle area. All Prizes must be claimed on or before June 30, 2023 (by e-mailing [email protected]) and redeemed on or before the last regular season game of the Seattle Kraken 2023-24 season. Prizes not claimed and redeemed before these dates are forfeited.

Trip for two (2) to see the Coachella Valley Firebirds play a regular season home game at their new home, Acrisure Arena (includes flights, a two (2) night hotel stay and tickets to the game for two (2)) (estimated retail value of $1,800)

Flights, a one (1) night hotel stay and tickets to a regular season Seattle Kraken away game for two (2) (estimated retail value of $1,850)

Meet and greet at Kraken Community Iceplex with your favorite Kraken player (estimated retail value of $400)

You and 4 friends receive a free public skate at Kraken Community Iceplex (estimated retail value of $80)

Two (2) Ice Seat tickets to a Seattle Kraken regular season home game (estimated retail value of $1,000)

Four (4) tickets to a Seattle Kraken regular season game in the Moet and Chandon Imperial Lounge, including dinner and one (1) parking pass (estimated retail value of $3,000)

Four (4) second row tickets to a Seattle Kraken regular season home game (estimated retail value of $2,400)

Four (4) club seat tickets to a Seattle Kraken regular season home game (estimated retail value of $1,280)

Four (4) tickets to a Seattle Kraken regular season home game, plus one (1) Zamboni ride for a child under the age of ten (10) (estimated retail value of $800)

PlayStation 5 and NHL 2023 game (estimated retail value of $550)

Seattle Kraken signed jerseys (estimated retail value of $300)

Various Seattle Kraken and partner apparel and merchandise (estimated retail value of up to $200)

All Prizes that include tickets, flights and/or hotel stays will be on dates and in locations designated by SHP. Participants will spin a wheel with twelve (12) spaces. Based on where the ticker of the wheel lands, the participant will have an opportunity to select a Prize from a group of Prizes designated by SHP. Limit one (1) Prize per individual. Odds of landing on any particular space on the wheel and winning a corresponding Prize are one (1) in twelve (12). By accepting a Prize, you certify that you are at least eighteen (18) years old and a legal resident of either the United States, and agree to these Kraken Sea Sleigh Prize Terms. You further certify that any guest you select to participate in any Prize (a "Guest") is at least eighteen (18) years old, unless the Recipient is the parent and/or legal guardian of the Guest, and in that case the Guest must be at least ten (10) years old. Your eligibility for claiming a Prize is contingent upon these certifications. Employees, directors, officers, and agents of SHP or Seattle Arena Company, LLC ("SAC") and each of their respective parent companies and affiliates, as well as the members of each of their immediate families (spouse, parents, children, siblings, and in-laws) and persons residing in the same household as such individuals, are not eligible to claim a Prize.

Prize recipients ("Recipients") may not substitute a cash award in lieu of a Prize and Prizes may not be substituted for one another. Recipients are solely responsible for paying any applicable local, state, or federal taxes related to any Prize, as well as any costs and expenses associated with any Prize. Recipients may be required to provide SHP or SAC with their social security numbers as a prior condition to participating in or claiming a Prize. SHP makes no warranty or guarantee regarding any Prize, express or implied, and each Prize is awarded on an "as-is" basis. By accepting a Prize, each Recipient agrees to abide by all applicable laws as well as all policies in force at SHP, SAC, and/or Climate Pledge Arena. SHP reserves the right to substitute any Prize for a prize of equal or greater value if the original Prize cannot be honored for any reason. SHP further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to refuse to honor any Prize if the Recipient or the Guest claiming it is unruly, disruptive, uncooperative, fails to comply with any policies of SHP, SAC, and/or Climate Pledge Arena, or may or does cause damage to any person, property, or the reputation of SHP, SAC, and/or Climate Pledge Arena. The Prizes, including dates, times and locations of any games, concerts or other in-person activities and any additional restrictions, are at SHP's sole discretion.

Each and every participant and/or Recipient hereby represents and warrants that they have read these Kraken Sea Sleigh Prize Terms, are fully familiar with their contents, and agree to abide thereby. Each Recipient shall be responsible and liable for the actions of any Guest who partakes in a Prize, including any third party to whom a Prize is gifted, sold or transferred. Each Recipient further agrees to indemnify, defend, discharge, release, forever acquit, and hold SHP, SAC, their affiliated entities (including third-party partners) and each of their respective officers, employees, representatives, agents and contractors harmless against any and all demands, claims, actions, or proceedings of any kind, and from any and all injuries, damages, liabilities, costs, and expenses related to or arising out of the participation in this promotion, any Prize awarded, or any breach or alleged breach of any of the warranties, representations, or agreements of participants hereto. Recipients and Guests who participate in a Prize in any way may be required by SHP or SAC to execute additional forms, releases, and/or waivers as a prior condition to participating in or accepting a Prize.

Recipients and Guests may be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination (i.e., at least two (2) weeks will have passed between final vaccination date and the performance) and/or proof of negative COVID test within the time window specified by SHP and/or SAC. Recipients and Guests may also be required to wear masks at all times at the game in accordance with any SHP and SAC policies. Acceptance of the COVID-19 documents presented by Recipients and Guests are subject to SHP and/or SAC's approval in their sole discretion.

Recipients grant SHP, SAC and their subsidiaries, affiliates and third-party transferees and sublicensees (in SHP's or SAC's sole discretion), and promotional partners, a perpetual, non-exclusive, royalty-free, worldwide, irrevocable license to use, sublicense, distribute, reproduce, publish, and/or depict their likeness, along with their name (or fictional names or social media handles, as applicable) in all forms and in all media and in all manners by any method or device now known or hereafter devised for any lawful purpose.

As a condition of accepting a Prize, Recipients agree that any and all disputes that cannot be resolved between the parties, and causes of action arising out of or connected with any Prize, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, by final and binding arbitration administered by JAMS and conducted in Seattle, Washington before a sole arbitrator in accordance with the rules of JAMS.

Please direct questions regarding this promotion or requests for a list of winners to Seattle Hockey Partners LLC, Attn: Legal (Kraken Sea Sleigh), 10601 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125 or [email protected].