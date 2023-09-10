sea-scout-white

William White caught the attention of Kraken assistant general manager Ricky Olczyk when given the opportunity to scout some NHL games last season. "His reports had good insights and were very thorough," says Olczyk. "We have a spectrum of experience in our scouting group. We look forward to William's perspective." His experience includes scouting for the AHL Manitoba Moose and serving as a hockey program administrator developing adult and youth leagues internationally.

Fun Facts: He played NCAA hockey for Connecticut College, earning an economics degree and honor roll status. His dad, Scott, is an assistant general manager for the Dallas Stars and general manager of its AHL affiliate Texas Stars.