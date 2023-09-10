sea-scout-tony-macdonald

What to know: In 1994, Tony joined the Hartford Whalers as a scout, the first of 25 NHL seasons with Hartford and then the Carolina Hurricanes when the franchise relocated. He officially retired after the 2019 NHL Draft, now joining former colleague Ron Francis in an advisory role. The Carolina NHL and AHL rosters are filled with players MacDonald had a large part in drafting.

Fun fact: During his service with Carolina, the Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup in 2006. In the earlier years of a coaching/managing/scouting career that started in 1974, Tony was part of three Memorial Cup top Junior A championship teams.