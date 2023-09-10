sea-scout-steinburg

What to know: Coached the St. Mary's collegiate team in Halifax, NS, for 23 years, stepping down this past June. His teams won league titles in 2002 and 2009, plus a University Cup title in 2010. Selected in the first round of the 1984 NHL Draft (15th overall) by the Quebec Nordiques; played in 72 NHL games for Quebec in a playing career cut short by chronic shoulder injuries.

Fun fact: Trevor's son Matthew was picked in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2019 NHL draft by the Colorado Avalanche.