sea-scout-plyushev

What to know: Well-connected throughout Russia's Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) and juniors leagues, plus several other leagues in Europe (Finland, Slovakia, Ukraine). Played on a world championship U18 team for Team Russia before returning to successful seasons in the Russian professional leagues.

Fun fact: Aleksandr debuted in Russia's top pro league (now called KHL) as a 15-year-old. Played for Team Russia in the CHL Canada/Russia Challenge juniors hockey tournament in 2004 and 2005 in five different Canadian provinces.