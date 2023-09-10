News Feed

Studying Schultz

Studying Schultz
Early Forecast

Early Forecast
uncharted philipp grubauer

Uncharted: Philipp Grubauer
third annual sports sampling camp with king county play equity coalition

Sports Smorgasbord
gourde bjorkstarnd tolvanen line effectiveness

What a Gourde Line!
vince dunn signs four year contract

It's Dunn!
head coach dave hakstol extended through 2025 26 season

Kraken Extend Hakstol Through 2025-26 Season
one roof foudation launches sustainability externship program

Students for Sustainability
what is next for prospects after development camp

The Next Steps
2023 nhl kraken free agency blog

2023 NHL Free Agency Blog
kraken reward will borgen with new two year contract plus add forward pierre edouard bellemare

Borgen Rising
brian dumoulin kailer yamamoto speak with seattle media for first time

Seattle Success Story
2023 dev camp scrimmage recap

They Shoot, They Score
dev camp diary 2023 zaccharya wisdom

Dev Camp Diary: "The Work Starts Now"
dev camp diary 2023 strength and conditioning

Dev Camp Diary: Taking Shape
dev camp diary 2023 jagger firkus ty nelson

Dev Camp Diary: Soaking it All In
dev camp diary 2023 logan morrison

Dev Camp Diary: Signed, Sealed, Delivered
35 players to hit the ice for third kraken development camp

Development and Dreams

sea-scout-plante

See Thomas' Bio

What to know: Working as scout for Sioux City of the amateur United States Hockey League, joins the Kraken after impressing GM Ron Francis and assistant GM Ricky Olczyk with scouting reports done on spec during the 2019-20 season. Spent three seasons scouting for the Sioux City Musketeers in the USHL.

Fun fact: Worked for University of Minnesota men's hockey team as a student to create a new analytics and in-game statistics for player analysis. Senior research paper covered comparing statistical performance of drafted NHL prospects across amateur leagues worldwide.