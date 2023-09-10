sea-scout-plante

What to know: Working as scout for Sioux City of the amateur United States Hockey League, joins the Kraken after impressing GM Ron Francis and assistant GM Ricky Olczyk with scouting reports done on spec during the 2019-20 season. Spent three seasons scouting for the Sioux City Musketeers in the USHL.

Fun fact: Worked for University of Minnesota men's hockey team as a student to create a new analytics and in-game statistics for player analysis. Senior research paper covered comparing statistical performance of drafted NHL prospects across amateur leagues worldwide.