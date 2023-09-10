sea-scout-Olczyk

What to know: In previous role, accomplished assistant college hockey coach who helped Bemidji (MN) State into the national NCAA spotlight as a top recruiter and developing the team's forwards. Also coached at Division I Niagara University and Division III Utica. Played three seasons in the USHL, then four seasons at Division l Univ. of Massachusetts-Amherst where he received a bachelor's degree in psychology. Kraken scout focused on amateurs in the U.S.

Fun facts: Moved back home with wife and daughter to Chicago when hired by the Kraken. Father Eddie Olczyk played 16 seasons in NHL (top analyst for Turner Sports) and nephew of Kraken assistant GM Ricky Olczyk.