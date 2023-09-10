sea-scout-oconnell

What to know: Former amateur scout for the Buffalo Sabres since 2017. Caught the attention of NHL teams as a part-time scout evaluating the New England region for the league's Central Scouting service from 2014 to 2017.

Fun fact: Tom was a regional scout for the U.S. Hockey National Team Development Program for six seasons during which the national development program set records for the number of its players selected in the first round and overall total in the NHL Draft.