sea - scout kron

What to know: Played 12 seasons in NHL (144 goals, 194 assists) with Vancouver Canucks, Hartford Whalers and Carolina Hurricanes. Moved to scouting role with Carolina, where he last served as Director of European Scouting. Played two seasons with Ron Francis as a teammate, worked closely with Kraken GM on 2014 to 2017 NHL Drafts.

Fun fact: This is Robert's third NHL expansion or relocation experience. He moved with Hartford when the team relocated to Carolina, then was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2000 Expansion Draft that included CBJ and the Minnesota Wild.