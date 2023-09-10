sea-scout-hunter

Dave Hunter brings with him a decade of pro and amateur scouting experience in the NHL, getting a part-time start scouting amateur and rising to pro scout. He worked alongside Seattle GM Ron Francis with the Carolina Hurricanes. Hunter played all four college years at Cornell from 1982 to 1986 and has deep coaching experience at Massachusetts high schools, including helping lead the first public high school team to coveted state champions in hockey-mad Massachusetts. As head coach at MIT for four seasons, he won two championships in the Northeast Collegiate Hockey Association.

Fun facts: Hunter was born in Glasgow, Scotland, but he was raised in the hockey hotbed of St. Catharines, Ont., where he played junior hockey.