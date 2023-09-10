sea-scout-hovi

What to know: Goalie over six seasons in the elite pro league in his native Finland, then five more seasons with professional teams in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria. Averaged an outstanding .930 save percentage over five consecutive regular seasons in Czech Republic and Slovakia pro leagues, and played even better in the playoffs with a save percentage of .944 during those years. Involved as director of hockey development centers in Finland and Slovakia.

Fun fact: Sasu was an assistant coach for Turkey's national team for the 2015-16 season.