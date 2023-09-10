sea-scout-henning

Lorne Henning has won four Stanley Cups, two as a forward for the New York Islanders and two as an assistant coach. He played nine NHL seasons, all with the Islanders, before moving behind the bench as a coach for the Islanders. He served as an Islanders assistant for nine seasons over two stints, plus took over as head coach for parts of three NYI seasons. He was head coach of the Minnesota North Stars (now the Dallas Stars) for two seasons and added five more years as an NHL assistant in Chicago and Anaheim before moving on to front office roles, most recently with Montreal.

Fun Facts: He assisted on New York Islanders teammate Bob Nystrom's famed May 24, 1980 goal that won the first of four straight Stanley Cups for the Islanders dynasty of the 1980s.