sea - scout - Goodwin

John Goodwin comes with extensive coaching experience in OHL juniors, including four seasons as assistant coach and three seasons as head coach of the Oshawa Generals. As a player, he led the OHL in scoring in 1980-81 with 56 goals and 110 assists in 68 games, which means he nearly averaged a goal or assist in nearly every period of every game. He additionally played five seasons in the American Hockey League (282 points in 315 games).

Fun facts: Goodwin starred for the Sault St. Marie Greyhounds, following in the footsteps of new boss, Ron Francis, and Wayne Gretzky (who actually left to play in the World Hockey Association, opening up a spot for Goodwin as a OHL rookie). He is considered to be an offensive-play guru.