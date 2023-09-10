sea-scout-fingal

What to know: Joins the Kraken after two seasons as a scout with the Buffalo Sabres organization. After playing career in Sweden, returned to his first juniors club, HV71, to serve as scout for four seasons. HV71 (often just called 'HV' by fans) alums in the NHL include three-time Stanley Cup winner Niklas Hjalmarsson (former Chicago defenseman and alternate captain with Arizona).

Fun fact: Marcus discovered goalie Erik Portillo in Sweden, persuading Buffalo to draft Portillo in third round (67th overall) in the 2019 Draft. The young goaltender, 20, was named a USHL First Team All-Star two seasons ago.