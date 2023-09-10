sea-scout-eklund

What to know: Played nine seasons in the NHL, eight-plus with Philadelphia and traded to Dallas toward end of his final season. Starred in the 1987 playoffs and Stanley Cup Final for the Flyers. After NHL, returned to top Swedish league for five more seasons, winning the MVP award one year. Worked as European scout for NHL's Montreal and Edmonton franchises.

Fun fact: Before moving to the NHL, Eklund won Sweden's "Golden Puck" award as the country's best player; he was 21, one of the youngest to win the honor. As an NHL rookie, Pelle led all first-year players with 51 assists, one of three NHL season in which he tallied 50-plus assists. Also known as Per-Erik.