sea-scout-dawson

What to know: Joins the Kraken from Carolina, where he was head amateur scout for North America. Worked seven seasons with the Hurricanes, moving from part-time to full-time status. Played three seasons in Ontario Hockey League juniors, five seasons of Canadian collegiate hockey and three pro seasons (two in the Netherlands and one in Lubbock, TX, in the Central Hockey League).

Fun fact: Mike was a St. Mary's collegiate defenseman for fellow Kraken scout Trevor Stienburg during the 1998-99 season, the second year and first winning season of Stienburg's successful 23-year run at the Halifax, NS university.