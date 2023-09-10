sea-scout-crisp

What to know: Entering his 22nd season as an NHL scout, including four for Calgary, 13 for Anaheim (including four years as head scout), last four with Buffalo as assistant director of amateur scouting. He started his hockey career as director of marketing and business for the famed Peterborough Petes junior club.

Fun fact: Kraken GM Ron Francis played under Jeff's dad, Terry, during his juniors years with the Soo Greyhounds. Terry Crisp played for a decade in the NHL (including two Stanley Cup years with Philadelphia) and was a head coach for nine seasons, winning a Stanley Cup in 1989. Jeff and his wife, Trish, have two sons, Tom (18, juniors) and Kale (16, sled) who play hockey.