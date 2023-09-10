sea-scout-chris-macdonald

What to know: Arrived from Arizona, where he was director of European amateur scouting for Coyotes during the 2019-20 season. Served as amateur scout for Vancouver from 2012 to 2019. Captained Western Michigan for three seasons, including a Central Collegiate Hockey Association championship year (1986) when MacDonald scored 38 goals in 42 games as a senior. MacDonald was drafted by the Calgary Flames in 1983 (151st overall). Pro career cut short by a devastating knee injury that required total reconstruction. Coached juniors and college hockey in Kingston, ON, as first jobs in hockey following playing days.

Fun facts: Taught business, history and math at two high schools over 22 years, often teaching the same junior players he coached for the Kingston Frontenacs. Goes to all lengths as scout, including one trip to Malmo, Sweden, that required an hour-long walk in snow from train to arena because no taxis were available.