Read Dave's Bio
sea - scout baseggio
Dave Baseggio joins the Kraken supremely qualified for the pivotal Director of Professional Scouting role for an expansion team. He notched 12 seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, working as a pro scout, director of pro scouting and in the front-office role of assistant to the general manager. He coached two AHL teams over four seasons and served as an AHL assistant coach for five more seasons. As a player at Yale, he was selected 86th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 1986 NHL Draft, playing nine pro seasons in the AHL, IHL and Europe.
Fun facts: He was captain at Yale as a senior, graduating with a degree in economics and also setting all-time scoring records as a defenseman. He and his brother, Rob, played three seasons together with the Bulldogs with 29 goals and 79 assists from 1985 to 1989.