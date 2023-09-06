SEA - Read Tims Bio

What to know: Began as an intern with Washington Capitals' coaching staff in 2014. Then-head coach Barry Trotz created and offered full-time video analyst role for 2015-16 season. Won Stanley Cup as a member of the Capitals' coaching staff in 2018. Played club hockey at Bates College in Lewiston, ME.

Fun facts: Major back issue caused him to return home to Maryland for surgery where mother persuaded him to pursue career in sports by taking graduate courses in sports management at Georgetown University. Avid fan of baseball. Wife grew up in Bellevue, WA and father lives in Washougal, WA.