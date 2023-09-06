SEA - Read Ricky's Bio Accordion

What to Know: Assistant GM to Ron Francis four years in Carolina, big part transforming player development system from lower third to top third across NHL. Driving force founding AHL franchise in Oklahoma City (2010-11) when assistant GM for the Edmonton Oilers (seven seasons). Key member management team for Team Europe 2016 World Cup, winning silver, losing 2-1 and 3-1 in tight best-of-three final vs. Canada. Kraken's lead expert on managing salary cap and NHL collective bargaining agreement.

Fun Facts: Pronounced "ohl-check." Played defense four seasons Brown University NCAA D-I team, captain senior year. Captained USA Under-17 team to a silver on team with NHL Jeremy Roenick and Tony Amonte. Earned Cornell Law degree, worked as Associate Counsel for NHL Players' Association. Served as full-time scout for Toronto (2018-19). Competitive trail runner and dedicated vegan. Brother Eddie Olczyk lead analyst with Turner. Wrote Honors Thesis in Philosophy: Life Is Essentially Competition