SEA - Read Pauls Bio

What to Know: Three seasons as NHL assistant coach in Florida (2017-18 and 2018-19) and Toronto (2019-20), where he coached together with Dave Hakstol as assistants. Joins Kraken from OHL Kingston Frontenacs, where he returned as head coach and general manager (2020-21 season canceled). In first tour with Kingston, his teams notched a record of 111-71-22 and three straight OHL playoff berths. Played four years Acadia (NS) University, captain three years.

Fun Facts: First break in coaching as assistant to D.J. Smith (now Ottawa Senators head coach) for junior OHL Oshawa Generals. Played most of OHL juniors career for Kitchener Rangers, winning a Memorial Cup in 2003 under Peter DeBoer, head coach of now-Pacific division rival Vegas. First-ever trip to Seattle was after he accepted the Kraken coaching job.