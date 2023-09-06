SEA - Read Namita's Bio

What to know: First professional job in 2018 with the hometown NFL Philadelphia Eagles. Made name as undergraduate at Penn's Wharton School of Business, presenting a 2017 original research paper at Vancouver Hockey Analytics Conference (VanHAC) on what it means to "draft perfectly in the NHL." Comparing NFL and NHL drafts, says both "conducive to finding value late." Before joining Kraken in early 2020, regularly contributed to The Athletic and Hockey Graphs, presented papers at MIT, Carnegie Mellon, others.

Fun facts: Fell in love with hockey rooting for Flyers during 2010 Cup Final. As high schooler, "Moneyball" and "Soccernomics" books planted seeds for career path. Shared No. 22 spot with Kraken pro scout Cammi Granato in Sportsnet's 2021 ranking of "25 Most Powerful Women in Hockey."