SEA - Read Molli's Bio

What to know: Hired in August 2019 to the Premium Sales and Service team as the 45th employee of the Seattle Kraken. Completed Bachelor's Degree in Communication from the University of Washington in 2017 and worked with the Seattle Thunderbirds WHL team prior to the Kraken.

Fun Fact: Loves spending time with family and puppy, being active, and participating in anything sports-related. Has attended upwards of 800 T-Bird hockey games and family has been deeply involved with the Thunderbirds organization for nearly 40 years.