SEA - Read Mike's Bio

What to Know: Joins the Kraken from Durham, N.C.-based Teamworks, an athlete engagement software company that enables and supports thousands of sports teams to better connect and collaborate via simplifying internal processes. Served in several roles the last four years: manager, operations; manager, marketing operations and digital marketing; digital marketing specialist; and customer success marketer. Corporate sales intern with Carolina Hurricanes, 2014. Programming intern with game-developer Red Storm Enteratainment, 2011.

Fun Facts: Earned B.S. in Innovation and Entrepreneurship from Clarkson University. Served as president, vice president and secretary over four years with Clarkson Club Hockey.