SEA - Read Jays Bio

What to Know: Arrives from last stop as head coach for AHL Providence Bruins, compiling a 136-77-26 record over four seasons as head coach, qualifying for the playoffs each season and finishing the last two AHL shortened seasons in first place of Atlantic division. Former NHL defenseman played 70 NHL games for five teams (BOS, NJD, SJS, MON, TBL),. He captained three different AHL teams, wore "C" for Providence College as senior. When his playing career ended, Leach sought an opportunity to coach in Germany.

Fun Facts: Played for five NHL teams, eight AHL teams (including Providence), four ECHL teams over 11-season pro career. His uncle, Steve Leach, played five seasons in Boston during his 11-year NHL career. Calls Seattle "one of the best cities" based on last decade of exploring the Pacific Northwest with his sister, who moved west to Bend, OR and now lives in Stayton, OR.