SEA - Read Jason's Bio Accordion

What to Know: Three-time Stanley Cup winner in decade working for Pittsburgh front office. Part of three-manager leadership with Kraken GM Ron Francis for 2019 silver-medalist Team Canada at World Championships. Former NHL left wing selected 20th overall in 1994 Draft as freshman at University of Michigan (scored 104 goals, 82 assists for 186 points in 150 NCAA games).

Fun Facts: Born in Edmonton, but raised in Winnipeg. Only Canadian to win three straight gold medals at World Junior Championship. But higher bar for bragging rights in his family: Sister Jennifer won three straight Olympic gold medals (2010, 2006, 2002) and one silver (1998 as youngest player) for Canada's national women's team. His mom was an Olympic speed skater for Canada in the 1964 and 1968 Games. His father is a renown sports psychologist who has worked with several NHL teams and Canadian Olympians in basketball, hockey and cross-country skiing.