SEA - Read Dani's Bio

What to Know: Hired November 2019, completed master's degree December from Simon Fraser U in Burnaby, B.C., started analyzing pro players for Kraken early January 2020. Conducted and published research across several sports (basketball, football, rowing) as a student. Interned with the NBA. Part of the first-place team in Student Division of 2018 NFL Big Data Bowl for project using AWS Next Gen data to identify pass routes, then analyze routes' success rates and big-play capability. Heavily recruited, chose Kraken in large part because GM Francis was early innovator in hockey analytics (starting 2015).

Fun Facts: Basketball was his sport as high school and club athlete in native Vancouver. Played "ball hockey, road hockey, but not organized hockey." His brothers both played ice hockey and his dad is a lifelong NHL fan whose favorite all-time player is ... Ron Francis.