SEA - Read Connor's Bio

What to Know: Joins the Kraken's Hockey Strategy and Research as a member of Director Alexandra Mandrycky's staff. Served as operations for NCAA Division I North Carolina State baseball program for 2019 season, with team finishing second in the ACC Atlantic Division with an overall record of 42-19 and 18-12 in conference play, earning a NCAA tournament bid.

Fun Facts: Earned a B.S. in Sport Management from North Carolina State with a minor concentration in Leadership.