SEA - Read Brooke's Bio

What to know: Master's Degree in Criminal Justice from Seattle University. Strong background in research, data collection and statistical analysis in legal/law enforcement agencies. Worked as a legal research assistant for a forensic and clinical psychiatrist and as a research assistant for Seattle Police Department - South Precinct. Just recently, spent the last few years back in Athletics where she was the Head Varsity Volleyball Coach at Auburn Riverside High School and served as a strength coach at Vie Athletics.

Fun Facts: Went to the University of Montana on a full-ride scholarship to play four years of Division I collegiate volleyball. Wrote and defended a 100-page thesis on Crisis Invention Training. Holds Washington State record for number of kills in one volleyball game. Grew up going to Tacoma Sabercats games every Friday night with her dad. A mother to a sweet 15-month-old boy.