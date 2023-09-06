SEA - Read Brennan's Bio

What to know: Worked in similar role for Hockey Canada's Men's and Para National Teams over the past four years. 2019 World Junior Championship gold-medalist, 2020 World Junior Championship silver-medalist (in bubble environment), 2019 silver-medalist Team Canada at World Championships working with Ron Francis and Jason Botterill who were co-managers. Defenseman at the University of Massachusetts Amherst where he earned a B.S of Sport Management, assistant captain in senior year. Captain of Drumheller Dragons in the AJHL prior to attending UMass.

Fun facts:Started an annual charity invitational golf tournament in 2015 and is still looking to win his first title. From Calgary, Alberta and proud to bring the Stampede spirit to future country concerts at Climate Pledge Arena. Enjoys spending free time doing outdoor activities (golfing, camping, hiking, fishing, backyard games).