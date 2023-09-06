SEA - Read Bradys Bio

What to Know: Returns to Seattle with the Kraken after five years with AHL Tucson Roadrunners, serving as video coach and hockey operations assistant since early days of the franchise operating in southern Arizona. Also served in pre-scouting role for coaching staff. In previous position, worked as hockey ops assistant with WHL Seattle Thunderbirds with duties that included recording and logging video for coaches' use between periods and post-game, plus managing players' arrangement with billet families. Served as hockey ops intern with Arizona Coyotes for two seasons (2013-15).

Fun Facts: Raised in Phoenix, earned business degree at Arizona State. Childhood hero is Hockey Hall of Famer Steve Yzerman.