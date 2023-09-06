SEA - Read Alexandra's Bio

What to Know: First Kraken hockey operations hire, compiling an analysis of each GM finalist's record, including her now boss Ron Francis. Worked four seasons for Minnesota Wild as hockey operations analyst. Wild hired her and Carnegie Mellon professor Andrew C. Thomas, co-founders of War-on-Ice.com. Member of hockey ops leadership making decisions to shape organization. Oversees Kraken Research & Development team of analysts and developers.

Fun Facts: Named No. 4 in Sportsnet's 2021 ranking of "25 Most Powerful Women in Hockey" and No. 4 in The Athletic's 2020 ranking of "Hockey's 40 under 40" Atlanta native earned B.S. in industrial engineering from Georgia Tech. As Wild analyst, she regularly "commuted" between Minneapolis and Seattle, where her husband was completing his doctorate in bioengineering at U of Washington