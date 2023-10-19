Green Month Giveaway Official Rules

OFFICIAL RULES

Seattle Hockey Partners LLC ("SHP") invites fans and locals to participate in its Green Month Giveaway. Participants will enter for a chance to win two (2) tickets to a concert or a regular season home Seattle Kraken game at Climate Pledge Arena (estimated total retail value will not exceed $500 USD), subject to these Official Rules (the "Promotion").

PROMOTION ADMINISTRATOR AND SPONSOR

The Promotion is proudly sponsored and administered by SHP, located at 10601 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125.

WHEN IS THIS HAPPENING?

The Promotion commences on April 1, 2023 at 12:00am PST and ends April 30, 2023 at 11:59pm PST (the "Promo Period"). Any entry submitted after 11:59pm PST on April 30, 2023 is void.

HOW TO ENTER

To enter, (a) visit https://www.nhl.com/kraken/community/hockey-is-for-everyone to view the two (2) Green Month Bingo Cards (each, a "Bingo Card"), (b) complete tasks described on a Bingo Card and mark off those completed tasks until you have five (5) consecutive marked off tasks in a row, (c) photograph yourself completing each of the tasks marked off on your Bingo Card and (d) visit https://www.nhl.com/kraken/community/hockey-is-for-everyone complete, click "Submit Bingo Card" and complete the form provided, which includes providing your full name, e-mail address, a picture of your Bingo Card with the five (5) consecutive tasks marked off and uploading photographs or videos of you completing such tasks. Limit one (1) entry per participant. Participants must provide all requested information to enter; incomplete or inaccurate entries will not be eligible to win. Entry materials/data that have been tampered with or altered, or mass entries or entries generated by a script, macro or use of automated devices are void.

By participating in the Promotion and/or claiming any Prize (as defined below) should you be selected as a Winner, you certify that you are at least eighteen (18) years old and a legal resident of the United States, excluding Puerto Rico, Guam, and all other U.S. territories and possessions, and agree to these Official Rules and SHP's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You further certify that any guest you select to participate in a Prize (a "Guest") is at least eighteen (18) years old, unless the Winner is the parent and/or legal guardian of the Guest, and in that case the Guest must be at least ten (10) years old. Your eligibility for the Promotion is contingent upon these certifications. No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or win; void where prohibited. Employees, directors, officers, and agents of SHP or Seattle Arena Company, LLC ("SAC") and each of their respective parent companies, divisions, dealers, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotional agencies, partners and suppliers involved in the Promotion, as well as the members of each of their immediate families (spouse, parents, children, siblings, and in-laws) and persons residing in the same household as such individuals are not eligible to enter or win.

PRIZE

Four (4) total winners (each, a "Winner" and together, the "Winners") will be selected from the eligible entries, of which two (2) will be selected from one version of the Bingo Card and two (2) will be selected from the other version of the Bingo Card. The Winners will be randomly selected by random digitization software from among the eligible entries to win. Each Winner will be awarded two (2) tickets to see a concert or regular season home Seattle Kraken game at Climate Pledge Arena in a location and on dates designated by SHP, in its sole discretion. SHP will reasonably coordinate with each Winner to determine the specific event and/or date, subject to availability and a maximum estimated retail value of $500. Unless otherwise approved by SHP (a) tickets for a regular season home Seattle Kraken game must for a regular season home game during the 2023-24 NHL season and (b) tickets for a concert or other event must be for a concert or other event that occurs within sixty (60) days after the end of the Promo Period. You must have a Ticketmaster.com account in order to accept a Prize.

Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. The Winners may not substitute a cash award in lieu of a Prize. The Winners are solely responsible for paying any applicable local, state, or federal taxes related to the Promotion, as well as any costs and expenses associated with any Prize. The Winner may be required to provide SHP with their social security number as a prior condition to participating in or claiming a Prize. SHP makes no warranty or guarantee regarding any Prize, express or implied, and each Prize is awarded on an "as-is" basis. By participating in the Promotion and/or accepting a Prize, each participant agrees to abide by all applicable laws as well as all policies in force at SHP, SAC, and/or Climate Pledge Arena. SHP reserves the right to substitute any Prize for a prize of equal or greater value if the original Prize cannot be honored for any reason. SHP further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to refuse to honor any Prize if too few entries are received or if the participant or any Guest claiming it is unruly, disruptive, uncooperative, fails to comply with any policies of SHP, SAC, and/or Climate Pledge Arena, or may or does cause damage to any person, property, or the reputation of SHP, SAC, and/or Climate Pledge Arena. Each Prize, including any additional restrictions, is at SHP's sole discretion.

HOW TO WIN

After the Promo Period, SHP will randomly select two (2) potential Winners for each Bingo Card by random digitization software. The potential Winners will be notified by 11:59pm PST on May 5, 2023 via the e-mail provided in the entry form. Participants do not need to be present to win; however, each potential Winner must respond to the notice from SHP in writing to accept and claim their Prize by no later than forty-eight (48) hours after SHP sends the notice to such Winner (the "Response Deadline"). If SHP does not receive written confirmation that a Winner accepts their Prize by the Response Deadline, such Winner forfeits any right to or claim on the Prize, and SHP may select another Winner in the same manner described above. By claiming or accepting a Prize, such Winner certifies that they agree to the terms and conditions set forth in these Official Rules.

Any Prize that is obtained in contravention of these Official Rules or the local, state, or federal law will be deemed void and will not be honored. The Prizes may not be sold or transferred. SHP will determine in its sole discretion whether any Prize has been improperly obtained, presented, or transferred.

REPRESENTATIONS AND INDEMNIFICATION

Each and every participant and/or Winner hereby represents and warrants that they have read these Official Rules, are fully familiar with their contents, and agree to abide thereby. The Winners shall be responsible and liable for the actions of their Guest(s) who partake in a Prize, including any third party to whom a Prize is gifted, sold or transferred. Each participant further agrees to indemnify, defend, discharge, release, forever acquit, and hold SHP, SAC, and their affiliated entities (including third-party partners) and their respective officers, employees, representatives, agents and contractors harmless against any and all demands, claims, actions, or proceedings of any kind, and from any and all injuries, damages, liabilities, costs, and expenses related to or arising out of the participation in the Promotion, any Prize awarded, or any breach or alleged breach of any of the warranties, representations, or agreements of participants hereto. Each Winner and Guest(s) who participate in any Prize in any way may be required by SHP or SAC to execute additional forms, releases, and/or waivers as a prior condition to participating in or accepting the Prize.

The Winners and any Guest(s) may be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination (i.e., at least two (2) weeks will have passed between final vaccination date and the performance) and/or proof of negative COVID test within the time window specified by SHP and/or SAC. The Winners and Guest(s) may also be required to wear masks at all times at the performance in accordance with any SHP and SAC policies. Acceptance of the COVID-19 documents presented by the Winners and Guest(s) are subject to SHP and/or SAC's approval in their sole discretion.

NOTICE

Any photo or video uploaded by a participant that incorporates or uses any intellectual property owned or controlled by a third party does so at the risk of the participant. Should SHP be properly notified that any photo, video or any element thereof infringes on the rights of another, the participant may be disqualified from the Promotion and/or become ineligible to receive a Prize.

USE OF NAME, LIKENESS, AND ORIGINAL WORK

By entering the Promotion, you grant SHP, SAC and their subsidiaries, affiliates and third-party transferees and sublicensees (in SHP's or SAC's sole discretion), and Promotion partners, a perpetual, non-exclusive, royalty-free, worldwide, irrevocable license to use, sublicense, distribute, reproduce, publish, and/or depict your likeness, along with your name (or fictional names or social media handles, as applicable) in all forms and in all media and in all manners by any method or device now known or hereafter devised for any lawful purpose.

Uploaded photos and videos remain the property of the participant. However, by entering the Promotion, you grant SHP, SAC and their subsidiaries, affiliates and third-party transferees and sublicensees (in SHP's or SAC's sole discretion), and Promotion partners, a perpetual, non-exclusive, royalty-free, worldwide, irrevocable license to use, sublicense, reproduce, publish, and/or depict your photos and/or videos in all forms and in all media and in all manners by any method or device now known or hereafter devised for any lawful purpose, and to create derivative works using your photos and/or videos and intellectual property associated with such photos and/or videos. You acknowledge that such derivative works shall be owned by SHP or SAC, as applicable, except to the extent they incorporate your photos and/or videos, in which case they remain subject to the aforementioned license.

You acknowledge that you have received good and valuable consideration for these grants and your participation in the Promotion and waive all right of inspection or approval or claim to damages or further compensation with respect to these unqualified grants.

RELEASE OF LIABILITY

Participants agree to obey all applicable laws and regulations, including any local guidance or mandates related to any pandemic at the time of the any event related to the Promotion or the Prize, and to be bound by these Official Rules. By participating in the Promotion, you fully and unconditionally release SHP and SAC from (1) all claims for liability arising from or related to your participation in the Promotion and (2) all claims related to a participant or Guest's acceptance, receipt, possession, loss, and/or misuse of any entry or any Prize.

SHP and SAC make no representations regarding the effects, condition, safety or potential exposure risks related to COVID-19, any pandemic-related precautions that are required or not required by SHP or SAC, or attendance at the performance.

In the event SHP is unable to continue the Promotion or to honor any Prize due to any event beyond its control, including but not limited to technological errors, fire, flood, natural or man-made epidemic of health or other means, earthquake, explosion, labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure, riot or civil unrest, terrorist threat or act, war (declared or undeclared), or any local, state, or federal law, order, or regulation, then subject to any governmental approval that may be required, SHP reserve the right to modify, suspend, extend, or terminate the Promotion and rules.

DATA PRIVACY

Private or personally identifying information collected in connection with the Promotion may be retained by SHP and SAC, sold, shared with business partners and/or affiliates, and/or used for marketing purposes. By participating in the Promotion, you consent to SHP and SAC's collection and use of your personal information as described in our privacy policy available here: https://www.nhl.com/kraken/info/privacy.

DISPUTES

The Promotion and these Official Rules are governed by the laws of the United States and the State of Washington. As a condition of participating in the Promotion, participants agree that any and all disputes that cannot be resolved between the parties, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with the Promotion, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, by final and binding arbitration administered by JAMS and conducted in Seattle, Washington before a sole arbitrator in accordance with the rules of JAMS.

Please direct questions regarding the Promotion or requests for a list of winners to Seattle Hockey Partners LLC, Attn: Legal (Green Month Giveaway), 10601 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125 or [email protected].